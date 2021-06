Infinite with Mark Wahlberg - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Paramount+ science fiction action movie Infinite, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

It stars Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Raffiella Chapman, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien.

Infinite Release Date: June 10, 2021 on Paramount+ After you watch Infinite drop a review.

