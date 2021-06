Happy Birthday, Johnny Depp! Five films you forgot he starred in

Johnny Depp turned 58 on June 9, 2021.

.Depp is now a major A-Lister, known for his lead roles in ‘Ed Scissorhands’ and ‘Pirates of Caribbean’, but when he was starting out, he had lots of smaller roles you may have forgotten about.Do you remember Johnny Depp starring in these films?