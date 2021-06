Police still looking for man who abducted ex-girlfriend, child

Corpus Christi police say they have recovered the White Cadillac Escalade that Jezabel and Zaylee Zamora were abducted in on Tuesday.

NEWS**}{***BREAKING SHORT**}{***KR NOON OPEN SHORT**}{***BREAKING NEWS**}{***JEFF**}GOOD AFTERNOON, THANKS SO MUCHFOR JOINING US.WE CONTINUE TO FOLLOWBREAKING NEWS OUT OF CORPUSCHRISTI...POLICE HAVE RECOVERED THEVEHICLE INVOLVED IN AN ACTIVEAMBER ALERT.{***DBL BOX**}OUR ERAN HAMI JOINS USLIVE..

WITH THE LATESTDEVELOPMENTS..

ERAN?{***LIVE**}THERE’S NO CONFIRMED NEWINFORMATION RIGHT NOW BUT WEWANT TO REMIND PEOPLE WHO TO BEON THE LOOKOUT FOR AND HOW WEGOT HERE.{***WIPE**}{***VO**}IT WAS TUESDAY AFTERNOON, POLICEWERE CALLED TO WINDY CREEK DRIVEFOR THE KIDNAPPING OF18-YEAR-OLD JEZABEL ZAMORA ANDHER DAUGHTER ZAYLEE.

IT WASLATER TUESDAY NIGHT ANCLEARALERT AND AMBER ALERT WEREISSUED FOR THE TWO.

POLICE SAYTHE SUSPECT IS ZAMORA’SEX-BOYFIREND 24-YEAR-OLDKRISTIAN GARCIA.

ZAMORA’S FAMILYTELL POLICE HER AND HER DAUGHTERWERE FORCED OUT OF THEIR HOME BYGARCIA.

THEY WERE SEEN DRIVINGOFF IN A WHITE 2007 CADILLACESCALADE WITH TEXAS PLATES4-S-J-K-C.

ZAMORA’S FAMILY ISWORRIED FOR THEIR SAFETY WITHGARCIA WANTED FOR TWO OTHERALLEGED CRIMES OF MURDER ANDAGGRAVATED ROBBERY.{***LIVE**}NOW THERE ARE SOME RUMORSFLOATING AROUND OUT THERE ONSOCIAL MEDIA AND I AM WORKING TOCONFIRM OR DENY ANY OF THISINFORMATION WITH CCPD.

