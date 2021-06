Selena Gomez Says She 'Didn't Feel Good' About Her Body At 2015 Met Gala

While reminiscing about more than 10 years of fashion moments with Vogue for the magazine's "Life in Looks" segment, Selena Gomez candidly opens up about how she "didn't feel good" about her body at the 2015 Met Gala.

Plus, she shares how Taylor Swift influenced her style during the beginning of her pop star career.