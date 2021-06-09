Kim Kardashian Sends Birthday Love to Soon-to-Be Ex-Husband Kanye West

On June 8, Kardashian posted a photo of herself with West and three of their children in honor of his birthday.

Despite their impending divorce, Kardashian’s caption expressed lifelong love for West.

Happy Birthday Love U for Life, Kim Kardashian, via Instagram.

Kardashian and West married in 2014 and share four children together, with their youngest born in 2019.

In February, Kardashian announced that she had filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.” .

They had reportedly been living separately for some time before then.

Last week, a brief clip from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ featured Kim talking about her marriage issues.

She openly lamented the relationship's end to her sisters, saying she felt like a “failure” and “loser.”.

I do think he deserves someone that can support his every move … I can't do that … He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't, Kim Kardashian, via CNN