5 whipped feta recipes from TikTok

TikTok foodies are well aware of baked fetapasta, but the Greek cheese is back and creamierthan ever in the form of whipped feta.Whipped feta involves blending thecrumbly cheese into a smooth dip that can beloaded up with veggies and spices.Here are 5 TikTok recipes to start youon your whipped feta saga.1.

Freshly roasted garlic and onions make for abold garnish on this flavor-packed dip, which alsoincludes olive oil, cream cheese, honey and lemon zest.2.

This recipe uses just feta cheese and water forits creamy base and is then topped with dehydratedthyme, dehydrated oranges and a drizzle of honey.3.

This veganized whipped feta uses a block of veganfeta, supplemented with white beans for some addedprotein, and some miso and gochujang (a Koreanchilli paste) for a strong kick of umami flavor .4.

This vibrant whipped feta recipe blends thecheese with herbs and jalapeño for a spicy, earthydip that looks as good as it probably tastes.5.

This version of whipped feta features acrumbled block of feta blended with cottagecheese and topped with a roasted blend ofcherry tomatoes, fresh garlic, and olives