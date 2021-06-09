Two Killed In Fiery, Explosive Hit-And-Run Wreck Near Antelope Valley Mall In Palmdale
Authorities are searching for a speeding driver who fled after causing a fiery hit-and-run wreck which killed two people near the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Kara Finnstrom reports.