TikTok user shares disturbing tale of waking up in an 'empty world'

A TikToker claims to be trapped in an alternate reality where everyone on Earth has disappeared.and now a new "episode" of the series has dropped — igniting "ghost ship TikTok".The point-of-view (POV) series by @kilianandmaruta is blowing up on social media.The account now has over 2.3 million followers who tune in to see what happens next as @kilianandmaruta's story unfolds.What's interesting about the TikTok account is that there are videos from 2020 and 2019 that are totally unrelated to the alternate reality.They appear to be ordinary posts you'd expect from a regular user.These older videos have caused people to speculate that @kilianandmaruta is two people, a man and a woman who may be from Tokyo.There's some evidence that the videos are filmed in Rome.On June 1, @kilianandmaruta claimed to be trapped in a new location: a ghost ship.Some believe the series is a simulation or the product of video editing.Others think the videos are easy to pull off because the world is under lockdown and people are staying at home