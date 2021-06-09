Mom claps back at body-shaming TikTokers

This mom had an incredible clap back to body-shaming TikTokers .If you were planning on mom-shaming Rachel Pedersen (@mrspedersen), think again.The popular TikToker responded to an insensitive comment on a video with some words (and dance moves) of her own .It all started when a fellow mom and TikTok user left a body-shaming comment on one of Pedersen’s previous videos.Pedersen responded with a TikTok in which she lip syncs to Olivia Rodrigo’s new anthem “good 4 u”.She then backs up to reveal her belly and dances freely as more clap-backs to the insensitive comment appear.Pedersen’s followers showered her vulnerable video with comments of praise and support