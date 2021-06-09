Netflix Add Four New Actors to the Season 4 Cast of 'Stranger Things' | THR News
The Netflix breakout has added Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien in recurring parts.

All four will play characters connected to Hawkins High School in the fourth season.