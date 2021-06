Melody Hurd Rates Kevin Hart's On-Screen Parenting

Kevin Hart's new Netflix comedy "Fatherhood" arrives just in time for Father's Day on June 20.

ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante catches up with Hart and his co-star Melody Hurd, who admits the comedian's on-screen parenting skills could use a little work.

Plus, Hart opens up about the important message the film sends out to single dads.