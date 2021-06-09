Wheaties Celebrates 100th Birthday With Commemorative Muhammad Ali Box

In honor of securing its place on America's breakfast tables for a century, .

"The Breakfast of Champions" is unveiling a series of commemorative cereal boxes.

The first collectible box features boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

According to 'USA Today,' Ali was chosen for his "six core principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, spirituality and respect reflected in his approach to opponents inside and outside of the ring.".

No one was quite like Muhammad Ali, beyond his unrivaled prowess in the boxing ring he was also an agent for social change, racial justice, and is remembered as a civil rights icon, Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties, via news release.

We are proud to launch our commemorative series by honoring the valiant legacy of Muhammad Ali: The Greatest of All Time, Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties, via news release.

Ali was also featured on Wheaties boxes in 1999 and 2012.

The new commemorative box is available now in major grocery stores