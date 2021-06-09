Rep. Gohmert Asks if Altering Earth’s Orbit Could Help Fight Global Warming

Rep.

Gohmert , Asks if Altering Earth’s Orbit, Could Help Fight Global Warming.

Rep.

Gohmert , Asks if Altering Earth’s Orbit, Could Help Fight Global Warming.

On June 8, Rep.

Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) asked Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief of the National Forest System.

If it was possible to alter the orbit of the moon or the Earth as a way of combating climate change.

'The Hill' reports that it remains unclear whether Gohmert was joking or not.

.

As NASA explains in a blog post, the shape of Earth's orbit changes over a cycle that takes about 100,000 years.

The orbit is currently about as close to being circular as it can be.

Over the course of tens of thousands of years, the tilt of the Earth also shifts slightly or "wobbles" on its axis.

These changes are called Milanković cycles after Serbian astronomer Milutin Milanković.

These shifts have both short-term and long-term effects on Earth's climate.

According to NASA, they have a relatively minor impact on Earth's seasons and do not play a role in global warming