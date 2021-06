Maine auto shop converts classic Beetle into fully electric vehicle

THE SHOPS OWNER TOOK USFOR A SPIN.(02-42-03)--BEEP, BEEP--(00-01-3SO HOW LONG ARE WE GOODFOR IN THIS CAR?

", AHWE'REGOING TO BE GOOD FOR ABOUT 80MILES TODA" Y.THAT'S 80-MILES ON A SINGLEELECTRICCHARGE......THIS NOWFULLY CONVERTED,, 19 71VOLKSWAGON SUPER BEETLE ISPOWERED BY 35BATTERIES.....(02-58-18)(JORDANBROWN/SERVICE ADVISO R,NEIL'S MOTOR S)"CONVERTING THIS TOFULLY ELECTRIC BASICAL LYFUTURE-PROOFS YOUR CAR FORGENERATIONS TO COME."JORDAN BROWN IS SERVICEADVISOR AT NEIL'S MOTORS INBIDDEFORD...--NATS OF AUTO WK-ORTHE SHOP THAT TOOK ON THIS ,TRINIGUING, JOB FOR ASUMMERTIME BIDDEFORD PL OORESIDENT WHO HAS OWNED THECAR FOSOR ME 50 YEARS.....(02-56-59)(BROWN)"THE BIGGEST CHALLENGEON THIS WAS ALL THERESEARCH."RESEARCH TO CREATIVLYFIGURE OUT EXACTLY HOW TORETROFIT A CLASSIC OLD GASPOWERED CAR --- WITHTODAY'S MODERN E -VTECHNOLOGY -- AND, WITHO UTANY BLUE PRINTS TOFOLLOW...(02-30-45)(JASONBOUGIE/MASTERTECHNICIAN, NEIL'SMOTORS)"I HAD TO FIND EVERY PIECETHAT WAS GOING INTO THE CAR ALOCATION THAT I COULD MOUNTTHEIR PIECES WITHOUTINTERFERING WITH THENORMAL CAR OPERATION OF THEREST OF THE VEHICLE."(03-00-25)(BROWN)"WHAT WE'VE LEARNEDS ITHAT THIS IS THE FUTURE OFTHE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRYAND WE HOPE TO BE A BIG PART OFIT WHEN IT COMES TIME."--NATS--A MONTHS LONG PROJECT,,,THE RESULT THIS FULLYRESTORED BEETLE WITH MANYORIGNINAL PARTS,CLINUDING THE STANDARDTRANSMISSION ALL STILL INTA..CTAND WHILE THIS IS THEFIRST,,, THE TECHS ATNEIL'S MOTORS BELIEVE ASSTATES CONTINUE TO TIGHTENEMISSION LAWS,,, MANY MOREWILL FOLLOW..(02-31-48)(BGIOUE)"JUST THE FACT ITS SOVERSITILE YOU CANBASICALLY CONVERT AN AUDI,YOU CAN CONVERT AND D OLVOLKSWAGON, AN OLD CHEVYCAR, IT'S LIMITLS." ES(02-47-52)AND THIS CAR MIGHT LASTFOR HOW LONG?

"I WOULD SAY,IN THIS SITUATION,INDEFINITELY."IT'S A NEW LIFE FOR THISCLASSIC ,,,, ANDIT WH NONEOF THE OLD ENGINE PARTS TOBREAK DOWN,,GOOD CHANCE YOU'LL SETHE ISNOW ELECTRIFIED SUR PEBEETLE TOOLING AROUND TOWNFOR,, WHO KNOWS, MAYBEANOTHER HALF CENTURY..(02-58-23)"AND A CAR LIKE ISTHTHAT'S ALREADY BEEN IN THEFAMILY FOR TWO GENERATIONSCAN CONTINUE TO BE FOR THENEXT FOUR OR FIV" E.WHILE THE CAR STILLLOOKS LIKE AN OLD BUG,,,,,IT DOES NOT DRIVE LIKE O.

NEIT NOW HAS GREAT PICK UPAND INSTEAD OF TOPPING OUTAT ABOUT 60 MILES AN HOUR,