FEAR STREET Movie

FEAR STREET Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected -- and that they may be the next targets.

Based on R.L.

Stine's best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history.

Directed by Leigh Janiak (Part One, Part Two, and Part Three) starring Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Kiana Madeira, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Jordana Spiro, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Jeremy Ford, Jordyn DiNatale, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Ryan Simpkins, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Julia Rehwald release date Part One on July 2; Part Two on July 9, and Part Three on July 16, 2021, on Netflix