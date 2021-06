Wellington prepares to commemorate Juneteenth

Next week is Juneteenth, a time to commemorate the day the last group of enslaved Black people were freed in Texas, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

TIME TO COMMEMORATE THE DAYTHE LAST GROUP OF ENSLAVEDBLACK PEOPLE WERE FREED INTEXAS, TWO AND A HALF YEARSAFTER THE EMANCIPATIONPROCLAMATION.

THE HOLIDAYGAINED MORE NATIONAL ATTENTIONLAST SUMMER AFTER PROTESTS ONRACIAL INJUSTICE ANDINEQUITIES IN AMERICA.

WPTVNEWS CHANNEL FIVES SABIRAHRAYFORD IS IN WELLINGTON WHEREVILLAGE LEADERS ARE PLANNING ASPECIAL CELEBRATION.ON JUNE 19TH, BETTER KNOWN ASJUNETEENTH PERFORMERS WILL BEHITTING THIS STAGE FOR THEVILLAGE OF WELLINGTONIN PERSON CELEBRATION OFJUNETEENTH IN ITS 26 YEARHISTORY.

IN THE VILLAGE OFWELLINGTONAUDIO ON BIG CAMERA)“THESEARE OUR 6 FOOT SPACES”PLANNING IS IN PROGRESS.(13:07:51)“ITBE WILDLY ENTERTAINING”SHALONDA WARREN IS THE CEO OFTHE SICKLE CELL FOUNDATION OFPALM BEACH COUNTY AND THETREASURE COAST.

(12:50:43)“ITBLOOD DISORDER IN THE WORLD”EVEN MORE SO FOR PEOPLE OFCOLOR.

(12:52:00)“ONE ANDTWELVE AFRICAN AMERICANS INTHIS COUNTRY CARRY THE SICKLECELL TRAIT” THE FOUNDATION ISPARTNERING WITH THE VILLAGE OFWELLINGTON TO BRING AWARENESSTO THE DISEASE.

ON JUNE 19THTHE VILLAGE WILL HOSTREDTEENTH, RECOGNIZING THECHALLENGES OF SICKLE CELLWHILE COMMEMORATING THE DAYUNION SOLDIERS TRAVELED TOTEXAS TO FREE THE LAST GROUPOF ENSLAVED BLACK PEOPLE INTHE UNITED STATES.

TWO AND AHALF YEARS AFTER PRESIDENTLINCOLNPROCLAMATION.

(12:46:23)“PROVIDE A BASIS OFCELEBRATION FOR A SEGMENT OFOUR COMMUNITY THAT PREVIOUSLYDID NOT HAVE THAT OPPORTUNITY.WHILE EVERYBODY CAN FEELCOMFORTABLE ATTENDING A JULY4TH CELEBRATION THIS ISSOMETHING THAT HOPEFULLYEVERYONE WILL FEEL COMFORTABLEAND ENJOY AS WELL” 12:56:13)“EVEN THOUGH PEOPLE WILL COMETO BE ENTERTAINED, THEY WILLLEAVE EDIFIED” (13:40:16)SABIRAH RAYFOD: THE EVENT ISFREE AND ORGANIZERS WILL BEPROVIDING HEALTH SCREENINGS.WE HAVE A LIST OF JUNETEENTHEVENTS IN OUR AREA.

JUST VISITOUR WEBSITE WPTV DOT COM.

FORNOW REPORTING IN WELLINGTON,SABIRAH RAYFORD, WPTV NEWSCHANNE