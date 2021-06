Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs on What to Expect from the 2021 CMT Music Awards

Hosted by country mega stars, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 CMT Music Awards, revealed the final star-studded lineup of performers and presenters earlier this week.

Adding to its already-stacked roster of world premiere collaborations, the show will feature H.E.R., making her first country awards show appearance, performing with Chris Stapleton; and a CMT main stage debut from Ingrid Andress, featuring a world premiere collaboration with JP Saxe.