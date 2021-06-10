Making Media Responsible: Rallying Around Essential Conversations on June 23

GroupM has taken a stand on on what it calls media responsibility, outlining a framework of five key pillars.

This initiative is the basis of a half day Global Forum on June 23 produced by Beet.TV in collaboration with GroupM and the 4A's.

We spoke with Kirk McDonald, CEO of GroupM NA about the event and his hope that the dialogue coming out it will lead to a more fair, sustainable media landscape.

This week, GroupM announced that some 20 leading brands are making substantial commitments to investment in Black-owned media companies.

Speaking to Variety about the initiative, McDonald stated: GroupM’s programs “are not just about what we need to do to support today’s owners,” says McDonald.

“But how do we make sure that diverse ownership grows in the future?

We are talking about both of those legs.”