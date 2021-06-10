Edge of the World Movie Clip - Going Up River

Edge of the World Movie Clip - Going Up River - Edge of the World stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Dominic Monaghan, &Josie Ho In 1839, Brooke flees Victorian England to explore Borneo.

After a pirate attack, Brooke allies with rival princes to seize a rebel fort.

To save prisoners from beheading, Brooke agrees to be crowned Rajah.

James begs the Royal Navy for a steamship to fight pirates, but the British want his kingdom as a colony.

Makota’s pirates massacre Brooke's capital, leaving James half-dead.

To save his people, he must shed Englishness and embrace the jungle: “All of it, the beauty and the blood.”