BLACK MEDICINE Movie

BLACK MEDICINE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Black Medicine is a suspenseful thriller, set in the heart of the Irish crime underbelly, starring Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E, Morgan), Orla Brady (Fringe, American Horror Story) and Antonia Campbell-Hughes (Kelly + Victor).

Jo is a black-market medic who carries out illegal operations for the criminal underworld.

When she gives refuge to a young girl, she must choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers.

Black Medicine was written and directed by Screen International Star of Tomorrow 2020 winner Colum Eastwood.