Schoolgirl struggles to remove motorcycle helmet stuck on her head

This is the amusing moment a schoolgirl frantically tried to remove a motorcycle helmet that was stuck on her head.

This is the amusing moment a schoolgirl frantically tried to remove a motorcycle helmet that was stuck on her head.

The youngster had just returned home with her brother using a scooter in Selangor, Malaysia on April 5.

However, as she removed the helmet, she found it had been stuck on her head and started panicking.

Her brother Faruq Amirul said he had no idea how the helmet was stuck but she was able to remove it eventually.

Faruq said: "I don’t know how it was even stuck.

I could not stop laughing as I watched her struggle for almost five minutes until she managed to remove the helmet."