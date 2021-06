Covid-19: Indian Army helps in vaccination drive in remote villages of J&K| Baramulla| Oneindia News

Indian Army in collaboration with Civil Administration and Local Med and healthcare authorities organized vaccination camps as well as logistically supported the Frontline Healthcare to carryout vaccination drives to the villages close to the Line of Control (LOC).

The Medical vaccination with the help from the Indian army traveled many kilometers to reach these border residents for the COVID-19 vaccination.

