Swarms of Brood X Cicada are emerging from warm soil across the United States after 17 years under the ground feeding on tree roots.

Swarms of Brood X Cicada are emerging from warm soil across the United States after 17 years under the ground feeding on tree roots.

The insects are to shed their exoskeleton, sing, mate, and die in the short span of their life above ground.

Brood X Cicada is one of the largest and most noticeable broods of periodic cicadas.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @jellis2.