UK dad returns home after 10 months to surprise unsuspecting daughter

This heartwarming footage, filmed in Birmingham, UK, features Maisie Wilkinson meeting her dad for the first time in nearly 10 months.

Maisie's mum and the filmer of this video, Katy Booy explained: "Maisie’s daddy went to Saudi Arabia to work in January 2020.

His trip was initially set to last 10 weeks but due to COVID-19, he had to stay there.

"Eventually, he got home in October and decided to surprise our daughter.

We pulled it off successfully after I tricked Maisie into believing that I was taking her to work with me." This footage was filmed in October 2020.