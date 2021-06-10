Monkey has time of its life playing with balloon before ultimately popping it

This monkey was having the time of its life playing with a balloon before popping it.
Filmed in Gonzau, China, Parsh Salvi filmed the excitable monkey jumping up and down hitting a balloon.
"So, I shot a video while hanging out in the monkey area.
The monkeys here are quite familiar with people (tourists).
I gave one a balloon to play with and I was surprised by how playful this monkey was," said Salvi.
As the primate attempted to climb a tree with the balloon it suddenly popped.
