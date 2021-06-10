Monkey has time of its life playing with balloon before ultimately popping it

Filmed in Gonzau, China, Parsh Salvi filmed the excitable monkey jumping up and down hitting a balloon.

This monkey was having the time of its life playing with a balloon before popping it.

"So, I shot a video while hanging out in the monkey area.

The monkeys here are quite familiar with people (tourists).

I gave one a balloon to play with and I was surprised by how playful this monkey was," said Salvi.

As the primate attempted to climb a tree with the balloon it suddenly popped.