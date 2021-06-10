Prince Philip 100th birthday: Remembering the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, would have turned 100 on June 10, 2021, had he not passed away at the age of 99 on April 9 2021.He dedicated his life to supporting his wife Queen Elizabeth II in her duties from when she ascended to the throne in 1952.In memory of Prince Philip, here is a look back at his extraordinary life….
Queen marks Prince Philip's 100th birthday
On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, the Queen planted a newly-bred rose named after the Duke at Windsor.