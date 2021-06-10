Hundreds carry world's largest wooden dragon boat along road during festival in China

Hundreds carried the world’s longest wooden dragon boat along a road in southwest China.

The video, filmed in the county of Shibing in Guizhou Province on June 9, shows 2,169 shirtless men carrying a 98.8-metre-long wooden dragon boat.

The men walked around 2,000 metres from Shuiwuyuntai Music Fountain Square to Laoda Bridge.

Cranes then lifted the dragon boat up and placed it into the river ahead of the country's traditional dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival that will be held on June 14.

The video was provided by local media with permission.