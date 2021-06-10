Fever of stingrays swim in shallow waters as they're fed by man in the Maldives

Footage from June 1 shows the collective of rays circling around a man who was handing out food.

A fever of stingrays thrashed around in shallow water as they were fed by a man in the Maldives.

The filmer told Newsflare: "These guys get hungry every day and by 5 pm they are already there waiting to be fed.

"Every time it turned into a whole show with lots of people coming by and sometimes we even got the feed them too.

"There's also nurse sharks, a bunch of other fish and even a couple herons waiting to get their bite too."