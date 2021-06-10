Dog appears unbothered as he paraglides over Canadian mountains with owner

Pascal Constantineau took his pooch Peekay gliding over Invermere, Canada, and the dog was relaxed by the picturesque scenery.

This dog appeared unbothered as he was taken paragliding by his owner.

This dog appeared unbothered as he was taken paragliding by his owner.

Pascal Constantineau took his pooch Peekay gliding over Invermere, Canada, and the dog was relaxed by the picturesque scenery.

The pet owner said: "I started paragliding 2-years-ago and picked up this puppy 1-year-ago.

I love adventure and the dog was not going to be caged while I played.

He's been out climbing, paddleboarding, hiking, and has recently started paragliding as well.

"His name is Peekay, inspired by the main character of the book, 'The Power of One.'

This clip is from his third big mountain flight and he's just as chill in the sky as I am." This footage was filmed in September 2020.