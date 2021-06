Services to be held for fallen Worcester police officer

About 10,000 police officers from around the country are expected to attend the funeral of fallen Worcester police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, who died last week while trying to save a boy from drowning.

THE EYEOPENER’S MATT REED AT THECHURCH IN WORCESTER, WHERESERVICES WILL GET UNDERWAY LATERTHIS MORNING.MATT: THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WILLGATHER HERE TODAY, TO HONOROFFICER FAMILIA, KNOWN TO MANYAS MANNY.MAKING SURE HIS FAMILY KNOWSTHEY ARE NOT ALONE IN THEIRGRIEF.LAST NIGHT, IT WAS A SBEROMPRELUDE.A SEA OF BLUE AS OFFICERS FROMACROSS MASSACHUSETTS AND AROUNDTHE COUNTRY, LINED UP TO PAYTHEIR RESPECTS TO THE FAENLLHERO.OFFICER FAMILIA DIED ON FRID,AYTRYING TO SAVE 14-YEAR-OLD TROYLOVE FROM A GREEN HILL POND.BOTH TRAGICALLDRY OWNED THATDAY.TWO OTHERS WERE SAVED FROM THEWATER.FAMILIA LEAVES BEHIND A WI ANDFETWO CHILDREN, A FAMILY HECHERISHED ABOVE ALL ELSE.