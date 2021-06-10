Counter-terrorism police patrol St Ives, Cornwall, as Biden and Johnson meet for talks prior to G7
Counter-terrorism police patrol St Ives, Cornwall, as Biden and Johnson meet for talks prior to G7
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:59s 0 shares 1 views
Footage taken today (June 10) of police officers in boats and on jet skis around St Ives in Cornwall on the day before the G7 conference is to begin in Carbis Bay.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Biden are due to meet for talks today.