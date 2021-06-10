Thousands of fish carcasses litter Indian lake seeing locals point towards pollution

Thousands of fish carcasses littered a lake in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, seeing locals point towards pollution as the cause.
Footage from June 2 shows the carcasses piling up on the lake's banks.
Thousands of fish carcasses littered a lake in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, seeing locals point towards pollution as the cause.
Footage from June 2 shows the carcasses piling up on the lake's banks.
Thousands of fish carcasses littered a lake in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, seeing locals point towards pollution as the cause.
Footage from June 2 shows the carcasses piling up on the lake's banks.
Locals suggest that water pollution or a chemical reaction is the reason behind the deaths.