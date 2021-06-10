'Mount Recyclemore' highlights growing threat of e-waste

A giant Mount Rushmore-style sculpture of the G7 leaders’ heads, made entirely of discarded electronics, has been installed on a beach near Carbis Bay, Cornwall.The sculpture, named Mount Recyclemore, aims to highlight the growing threat of e-waste on the planet as leaders of the world’s most advanced economies gather nearby to discuss how to tackle climate change and build a greener future.