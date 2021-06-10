Partial Solar Eclipse breaks through the cloud above Birmingham, England
As much of the United Kingdom was blanketed in cloud, the partial solar eclipse broke through the overcast skies of Birmingham this morning giving a rare and beautiful view of the eclipse.
The solar event is viewable to parts of the Northern Hemisphere, with some lucky enough to observe a 'ring of fire' where the moon blocks all but the edges of the sun.
The UK was only treated to a partial eclipse and most of the country was covered in clouds, meaning a select few got to witness the event.
The next solar eclipse of any kind over Europe will not happen until October 2022.