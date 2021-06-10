Fisherman comes off worse after encounter with smack of jellyfish in India

Some of the jellyfish became entangled in the fisherman's net and had to be pulled out by hand.

A fisherman came off worse after encountering a smack of jellyfish in Thiruchendur, southern India.

The stings caused the man's arm to inflame with a burning sensation.

The injuries also became itchy.

The fisherman said that cold water is one way to relieve the pain.

This footage was filmed on May 28.