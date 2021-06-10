Roof flies off building and hits electricity wires during storm in central Thailand

This is the terrifying moment a roof flew off a building and hit electricity wires during a storm in central Thailand.

Onlooker Patcharaporn Phaoruengporn said she was heading home when she suddenly saw the metal sheet being torn from one of the buildings in Nonthaburi province on June 8.

Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are at the start of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until October.

Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods.