Partial solar eclipse visible in skies above Derbyshire, UK despite clouds

The partial solar eclipse was visible in the skies above Derbyshire in the UK this morning (June 11) despite the cloud cover.

The solar event is viewable to parts of the Northern Hemisphere, with some lucky enough to observe a 'ring of fire' where the moon blocks all but the edges of the sun.

The UK was only treated to a partial eclipse and most of the country was covered in clouds, meaning a select few got to witness the event.

The next solar eclipse of any kind over Europe will not happen until October 2022.