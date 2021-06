New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou grew up with Kenny Dalglish posters on his wall

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou grew up idolising Parkhead great Kenny Dalglish and has vowed to put on a brand of football that will get supporters out of their seats.The 55-year-old was born in Greece but raised in Australia and that is where he first felt the reach of the Hoops’ global pull.