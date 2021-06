Hanover residents can weigh in on new elementary school

ANOTHER CHANCE TO WEIGH IN ONTHE DESIGN OF A NEW SCHOOL.THE NEW ELEMENTARYSCHOOL IS A CONSOLIDATION OFHENRY CLAY AND JOHN M.GANDYELEMENTARY SCHOOLS...IT'S SETTO OPENF OR THE 2024-25 SCHOOLYEAR.IT WILL BELOCATED ON THE CURRENT JOHN M.GANDY SITE IN HASLAND -- WHICHIS RIGHT NEXT TO THE SCHOOLBOARD.A VIRTUAL INPUT SESSION ISHAPPENING AT TENTHIS MORNING -- THERE WILL BETWO MORE SESSIONS NEXT