ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

WHAT NEW THING TO ADD TO YOURREPERTOIRE.WE'RE STARTING TO SEE THE SUNCOMING UP A LITTLE BIT.IT IS BEAUTIFUL OVER RAMONA.NOT AS MANY COLORS AS YESTERDAY,BUT LOOKING NICE WITH THAT PATCHOF CLOUDS IN THE DISTANCE.IT IS COOLER, 43 IN RAMONA.40s IN ESCONDIDO AND IN ALPINEAND IN THE MOUNTAIN AREAS.50s FOR MOST COAST AND INLANDNEIGHBORHOODS RATHER THAN 60sWE'VE BEEN SEEING.TEMPERATURES ARE UP TO EIGHTDEGREES COOLER THAN 24 HOURSAGO.BUT WE ARE GOING TO BE AS WARMAS WE WERE YESTERDAY BECAUSEWE'RE GOING TO SEE MORESUNSHINE.THE CLOUDS WE SAW YESTERDAY AREOUT OF HERE AND PLENTY OFSUNSHINE AND WARMER TEMPERATURESWILL BE THE TREND INTO THEWEEKEND.HIGH PRESSURE IS GOING TO BUILDOVER THE WEST NEXT WEEK.WE ARE TALKING ABOUT SOME HEATTHAT IS GOING TO BE ARRIVING.TEMPERATURES WILL BE SOARINGFIVE TO 15 DEGREES ABOVEAVERAGE.THAT WILL TAKE US INTO DANGEROUSLEVELS IN THE DESERT AREAS.WE'RE LOOKING AT TEMPERATURESBETWEEN 110 AND 120 MOST OF NEXTWEEK.AND A LOT MORE SUNSHINE.MAKE SURE YOU'RE PUTTING THESUNSCREEN ON AND LIMIT YOUR TIMEOUTDOORS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU'LLBE IN THE INLAND NEIGHBORHOODSOR IF YOU'RE GOING TO BE IN THEDESERTS.IF YOU'RE ALONG THE COAST, ITWILL BE LOVELY.LOW 70s THROUGH THE WEEKEND,WARMING TO MID 70s AND LOW 80s.INLAND, 70s TODAY AND 80sTOMORROW, THROUGH THE WEEKEND,AND THEN IN THE 90s ON MONDAY.I WAS LOOKING AT THE RECORDS.THE RECORDS ARE LIKE 100-DEGREEPLUS.WE WON'T SEE A LOT OF RECORDS,BUT WE'RE GOING TO BE A LOTHOTTER THAN WHERE WE SHOULD BEFOR THE FINAL DAYS OF SPRING.80s OVER THE WEEKEND.CLOSER TO 90 BY TUESDAY ANDWEDNESDAY.HERE'S THAT HEAT IN THE DESERTS.TRIPLE DIGITS