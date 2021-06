BBB warns shopping website with Glen Allen address has 'pattern of complaints'

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Central Virginia is warning shoppers that the website Sneakfoot.com, which claims be located in Glen Allen and bills itself as an "independent reseller" of name brand products, has a received more than 450 complaints.

THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU ISSUES A WARNINGABOUT A LOCAL COMPANY THEY SAYIS NOT DELIVERING PRODUCTSORDERED BY CUSTOMERS.SNEAK-FOOT- DOT-COM CALLS ITSELFAN INDEPENDENT RE-SELLER OF SHOES, CLOTHES,WATCHES, AND OTHER ITEMS.BUT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAUSAYS THEY HAVE RECEIVEDTHOUSANDS OF INQUIRIES...ANDMORE THAN 450 COMPLAINTS...FROM PEOPLE WHO PURCHASEDSOMETHING...BUT NEVER RECEIVEDIT.THE SNEAKFOOTWEBSITE LISTS A GLEN ALLENADDRESS...BUT IT IS A U-P-S BOX...AND THE BUREAU SAYS THE WEBSITEITSELF IS REGISTERED INCANADA.00:49 - 00:59 OVERALL A VERYSHADY OPERATION...IFYOU ARE GOING TO ORDER ONLINECBS SIX CALLED TWO PHONENUMBERS CONNECTED TOTHE COMPANY...BUT BOTH WENT TOVOICEMAIL.TO FIND THE BETTER BUSINESSBUREAU'S TIPS ONHOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF WHILESHOPPING ONLINE...GO TOTV WR DOTCOM.