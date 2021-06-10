Starmer says Hancock should answer allegations

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that Health Secretary Matt Hancock should answer the allegations put to him by Dominic Cummings; in particular his claim that the government threw a "protective ring" around care homes.

He adds that the government has received an "unprecedented rebuke" from President Joe Biden for "undermining the peace process" in Northern Ireland over their treatment of the border.

Report by Taylorjo.

