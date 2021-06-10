Our Interabled Relationship Is Not A Fetish | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

MARRIED couple Kathrein, 30, and Luiz, 44, started dating in an interabled relationship in 2014.

Kathrein has a congenital disability that means she was born with no arms and a shorter left leg.

The couple receive judging stares and negative comments from the public as well as online.

Kathrein runs a YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers where she shares her daily life, including video recipes of dishes she cooks with her feet.

Kathrein told Truly: "There are bad comments from the haters, saying that my feet are dirty, that it is disgusting - there are the feet lovers too, there's a bit of everything on my channel." Other women hit on Luiz saying that he should be with them instead of Kathrein, but the couple don't let the haters get them down.

Luiz says Katherin's disability doesn't affect him at all, as she barely needs any help.

"To me she's a normal woman, we do everything together," Luiz said.

The couple look forward to their future together, and hope to fulfill their dreams and ambitions.

Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgYFew_K-mdnqjfCpbgQm5A https://www.instagram.com/kathreinmouracomospes/