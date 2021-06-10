Celebrating National Iced Tea Day

IT'S TIME TO HONOR THE MOSTREFRESHING DRINK IN THE COUNTRY:ICED TEA!TODAY IS NATIONAL ICED TEA DAYANDORIGINAL TIN CUP AND DRINK GRCO- FOUNDER NATEB LURY ISJOININGUS WITH ONE OF HIS FAVORITE WAYSTO DRESS UP THIS BEVERAGE.1.

The UltimateArnold Palrme "Bourbon PeachSmash Arnold Palmer" 3.Recipe: 2 ozBourbon1oz lemonade, 2oz tea, .5 ozsimple syrup, .75 oz Peachliqueur1oz lemonade, 2oz tea, .5 ozsimple syrup, .75 oz Peachliqueur.4.

Directoins: Pour tea,lemonade, simplesyrup, bourbon & peach liqueurover anice ball in a rocks glass &stir.

Addseveral peach slices to theglass.

Garnish withmint sprig before serving.

Bourbon 1oz.

