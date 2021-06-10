Artist Creates 'Mount Recyclemore' Ahead of G7 Summit

A sculpture of G7 leaders made out of electronic waste has been erected in Cornwall ahead of the G7 organization's annual meeting.

The Mount Rushmore-inspired sculpture has been named "Mount Recyclemore." .

The artist said the sculpture is aimed at highlighting the damage caused by disposable electronic devices.

The BBC reports that sculptor Joe Rush said he hoped the work of art would show that electronics need to be made more easily reusable or recyclable.

It needs to be repairable or made to last longer because the stuff is going into landfill, Joe Rush, "Mount Recyclemore" sculptor, via BBC.

The seven leaders depicted in the sculpture are UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, .

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, .

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden.

According to a report by the United Nations, over 53 million metric tons of e-waste was created worldwide in 2019.

Over 9 million metric tons more than just five years earlier