Four boys rescued from raging Indian river after hours-long ordeal

A group of four boys were rescued from the middle of a raging river in central India today (June 10) after an ordeal lasting at least four hours.

The group of friends became stranded on the river in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh when the water level suddenly rose due to heavy rainfall upstream.

Footage showed them clinging together desperately trying not to be washed away.

After four hours of waiting, rescuers from the State Disaster Response Fund reached them by boat and hauled the youngsters to safety.