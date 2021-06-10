Why many Americans have mixed emotions about returning to the office

Americans have mixed emotions going back to the office.

One of the reasons they want to return may be due to struggles with their work-from-home setup.That's according to a new study that found over a third of Americans are looking forward to returning to the office.

Although working from home has been a welcome change of pace, more than half say it's been much more of a struggle than they initially thought it would be.

A poll of 2,005 employed Americans — 1,005 of whom are still currently working from home found that 47% say that being away from the office has caused a dip in their effectiveness to get their work done in a timely manner.Thirty-eight percent say working remotely has proven to be a huge challenge for finding a good work/life balance while a further 37% say productivity has been a struggle to overcome since March 2020, but that doesn't mean they're looking to rush back into offices.

The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Western Digital aimed to discover the trials and tribulations that employed Americans experienced in all the turbulence of the past year.