Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove visited Northern Ireland as part of the UK Covid Recovery Programme.Mr Gove visited the headquarters of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service near Belfast where he met workers who had been on the frontline during the Covid pandemic.He spoke with members of five ambulance crew and staff from the dispatch unit and was also shown around the interior of an emergency ambulance.
Gove visits NI ambulance workers as part of recovery programme
