Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man's body is found in a burnt out garden shed in picturesque village

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in a burnt out garden shed in a quaint village.

Fire crews were called to reports of a shed fire at a property on Salmon Lane, in Middleton Cheney, Northants., at around 3.35pm on Wednesday (9/6).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service put out the flames before the body of a man was discovered inside.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody being quizzed by detectives.

A police spokesperson said: "Northamptonshire Police has launched a major investigation following the discovery of a man's body in a south-west Northamptonshire village.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man's death are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding incident number 21000319651."