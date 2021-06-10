TikToker explains why there are no mosquitoes at Disney World

A TikToker is blowing people's minds after he explained why you never see mosquitoes at Disney World, .despite it being in "the middle of a Florida swamp".Michael McBride, who posts under the handle @ideasoup, recently posted a video that stunned his followers."Disney doesn't want anything to damage a guest's experience, so they have a 'Mosquito Surveillance Program,'" he wrote in the video.According to McBride, this Mosquito Surveillance Program is "one of the best in the world".The comments seemed split, with some having a very "the devil works hard but Disney works harder" mentality